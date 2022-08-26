TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 242,085 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.81.

TCV Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in TCV Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCV Acquisition

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

