TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TDCX had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 17.49%.

TDCX Price Performance

TDCX stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. TDCX has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72.

Get TDCX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC reduced their price objective on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

About TDCX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TDCX by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in TDCX by 106.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 901,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TDCX by 82.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TDCX in the first quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in TDCX in the second quarter valued at about $1,109,000.

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.