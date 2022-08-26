TE-FOOD Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $185,656.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003804 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00128236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032248 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00082170 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

