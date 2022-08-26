Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Update

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.04 during midday trading on Friday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

