Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.54. Tellurian shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 68,947 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.86.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Tellurian Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 527.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.