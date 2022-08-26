Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $170.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DLTR. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.06.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $149.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average of $157.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

