TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,870 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.05% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

NYSE:TIXT traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.76. 556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

