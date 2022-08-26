TERA (TERA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $621,164.83

TERA (TERA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TERA has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market cap of $621,164.83 and approximately $3.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TERA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

