Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.40.

NYSE:TDC traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 545,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Teradata by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after buying an additional 443,486 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

