Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in August

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the July 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TEZNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.76) to €7.55 ($7.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

