Terra Virtua Kolect Price Tops $0.0491 on Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $37.67 million and approximately $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,628.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00127927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00082521 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.