Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $33.33 at Loop Capital

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital to $33.33 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $283.33 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $383.33 to $391.67 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $466.67 to $333.33 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $128.33 to $136.67 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $280.97.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $296.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.70. The company has a market capitalization of $309.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla has a twelve month low of $206.86 and a twelve month high of $414.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,739 shares of company stock worth $50,572,529. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.