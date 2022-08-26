Tether EURt (EURT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $571,623.00

Tether EURt (EURT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Tether EURt has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether EURt has a total market cap of $39.95 million and approximately $571,623.00 worth of Tether EURt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether EURt coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether EURt alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,586.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00129356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00079748 BTC.

Tether EURt Coin Profile

Tether EURt (EURT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Tether EURt’s total supply is 50,001,661 coins and its circulating supply is 40,001,429 coins. Tether EURt’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to.

Tether EURt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Tether (EURT) is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the Euro. A digital token backed by fiat currency provides individuals and organizations with a robust and decentralized method of exchanging value while using a familiar accounting unit. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether EURt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether EURt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether EURt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether EURt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether EURt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.