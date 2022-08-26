Tether Gold (XAUT) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $427.32 million and approximately $198,546.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,733.36 or 0.08404562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,624.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003819 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00128191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00082856 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

