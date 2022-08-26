The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Up 146.2% in August

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the July 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA downgraded a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

a2 Milk Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. a2 Milk has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

a2 Milk Company Profile

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

