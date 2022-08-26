The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Price Up 0.7% This Week

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $301,936.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.72 or 0.00803109 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016868 BTC.
The Crypto Prophecies Profile
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,559,375 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading
