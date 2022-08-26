The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Trading Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.11). Approximately 107,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.15).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.60. The stock has a market cap of £701.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.