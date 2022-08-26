The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $491.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $427.00 to $491.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.83.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,523. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $438.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.