The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $49.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $64.00.

ITCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $49.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Insider Activity

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

