The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Hain Celestial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $334,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

