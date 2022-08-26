The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Maxim Group

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Maxim Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of HAIN opened at $23.63 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after acquiring an additional 612,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 881,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 392,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

