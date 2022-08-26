The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 490,841 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HD traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.62. 72,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,477. The firm has a market cap of $307.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.