The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Down 66.5% in August

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the July 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,012,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance

Shares of HOKCY remained flat at $0.99 during trading hours on Friday. 299,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,545. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong and China Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.