The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Lowered by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.92.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

