The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.

The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,190. The company has a market capitalization of $487.58 million, a P/E ratio of -171.48 and a beta of 2.38. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 143,803 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 128,548 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $1,074,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 146.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 56,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 52,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

