The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 781.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 245,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 804.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 204,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 181,534 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,714. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

