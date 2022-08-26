The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,066 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $247,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $144.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,531. The firm has a market cap of $344.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,924 shares of company stock worth $41,041,464. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

