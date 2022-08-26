The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,924 shares of company stock worth $41,041,464 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of PG traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

