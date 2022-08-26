The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 11,655 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $28,787.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 681,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,512.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,617 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $3,767.61.

On Friday, July 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 883 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $2,163.35.

RealReal Price Performance

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The business had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

