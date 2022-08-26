The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells $32,818.72 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, August 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $28,787.85.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,617 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $3,767.61.

On Friday, July 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 883 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $2,163.35.

RealReal Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of REAL stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

