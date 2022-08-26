The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.696 per share by the bank on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $67.55. The stock had a trading volume of 109,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,095,000 after buying an additional 1,210,416 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 78.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 145.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 42,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

