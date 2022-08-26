The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.18. 117,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,877,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

