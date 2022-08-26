Theory Financial LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MDYG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $70.64. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

