Theory Financial LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Theory Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $5.64 on Friday, reaching $182.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.32. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

