Theory Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Theory Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,024 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 413,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 105,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after acquiring an additional 374,286 shares during the period.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SNSR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,735. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.