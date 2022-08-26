Theory Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,450 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 397,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 239,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.88. The stock had a trading volume of 351,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,270,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $407.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

