Theory Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Theory Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VBR stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.14. 1,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,659. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

