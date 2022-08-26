Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Open Lending worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 182.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,170. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 18.48, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

