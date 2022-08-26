Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $8.04 Million Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,060 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Domo worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Domo by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after buying an additional 186,844 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Domo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after buying an additional 160,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

DOMO stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $945.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

