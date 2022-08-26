Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 579,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,306,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Sterling Check at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STER. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter worth $148,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sterling Check by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Check by 36.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Price Performance

STER stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95.

Insider Activity at Sterling Check

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Frederick Sutherland purchased 43,296 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $658,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,099.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STER shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Sterling Check Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

