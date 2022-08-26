Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in H World Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after buying an additional 4,082,702 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,152,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,992,000 after buying an additional 623,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,918,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after buying an additional 479,917 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,491,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,537,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after buying an additional 420,421 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. H World Group had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.21 million. Analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

