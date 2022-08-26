Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,900.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $296.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.19, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.94 and its 200 day moving average is $221.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $298.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

