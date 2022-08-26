Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 121,112 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121,112 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after purchasing an additional 287,399 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE SPR opened at $33.90 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile



Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

