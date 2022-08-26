Thunder Token (TT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.73 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009171 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00211789 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 461.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

