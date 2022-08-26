Tidex Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.00 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (TDX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $1.10 million worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,420,396 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

