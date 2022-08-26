TigerCash (TCH) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $379,556.95 and approximately $1.40 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.03 or 0.00954254 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,568.29 or 0.99615667 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

