Timothy H. Young Sells 15,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,630,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dropbox Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $22.05. 1,751,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,915. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Dropbox by 112.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

