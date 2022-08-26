Timothy H. Young Sells 15,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,630,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dropbox Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $22.05. 1,751,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,915. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
