Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $85,226.57 and $1.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008723 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000677 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001149 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

