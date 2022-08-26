Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) fell 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.68. 19,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 26,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Titan Medical Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$75.85 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.67.

Insider Transactions at Titan Medical

In related news, Director Paul G. Cataford sold 135,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$97,835.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,762 shares in the company, valued at C$98,727.12.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

