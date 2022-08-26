TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.70. 187,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

